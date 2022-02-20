Corning (NYSE:GLW) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Corning from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Corning from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised Corning from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.83.

GLW opened at $41.70 on Thursday. Corning has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 77.42%.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 82.1% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

