Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.300-$2.380 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.550-$0.570 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.50.
Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.61. 682,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,515. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.50. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $30.51.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 37.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Corporate Office Properties Trust
Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.
