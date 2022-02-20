Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.300-$2.380 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.550-$0.570 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.61. 682,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,515. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.50. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 37.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

