Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Coupa Software reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COUP. Mizuho lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.57.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $206,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $170,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,473. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

COUP stock traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.97. 1,442,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,192. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.13 and its 200 day moving average is $196.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

