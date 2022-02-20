Cowen Trims DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Target Price to $60.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CBRE Group started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on DraftKings from $75.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised DraftKings from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.72.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.03. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

