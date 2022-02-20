Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,079 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 31.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 40.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of MCY opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.36. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $67.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.72). Mercury General had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

