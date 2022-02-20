Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,554 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,736,000 after buying an additional 25,293 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 8,523.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter valued at $958,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in CSG Systems International by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 37,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in CSG Systems International by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $58.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.62. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $61.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.81.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 20.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

