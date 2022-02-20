Credit Suisse AG Sells 4,978 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBCF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,537,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,818,000 after purchasing an additional 104,235 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,044,000 after purchasing an additional 63,103 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $290,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $381,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $37.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.64. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 35.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBCF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

