Credit Suisse Group Boosts Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target to $84.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Fair from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.11.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

NYSE FUN opened at $56.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.90. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.73 and a beta of 2.07. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.67 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 935.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.88) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Cedar Fair by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Cedar Fair by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 98,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cedar Fair by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Cedar Fair by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.