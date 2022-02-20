Credit Suisse Group Lowers Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target to €60.00

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) had its price objective dropped by Credit Suisse Group from €61.00 ($69.32) to €60.00 ($68.18) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ING Group began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.35.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $55.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $48.88 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

