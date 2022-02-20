Credit Suisse Group Raises Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$9.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group to C$9.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a C$11.50 target price for the company. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.05.

Shares of TSE K opened at C$7.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10. The company has a market cap of C$9.30 billion and a PE ratio of 7.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.38. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.35 and a 52-week high of C$10.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.80%.

In other news, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$482,017.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,508,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,118,845.15. Also, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total value of C$47,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$315,111.80.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

