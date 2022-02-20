Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:SLVO) Shares Up 0.9%

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:SLVO) shares shot up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.16. 524,170 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 414,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22.

