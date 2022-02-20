Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Receives $26.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Several research firms have commented on CRLBF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Cresco Labs from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Cresco Labs from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of CRLBF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.44. 400,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,014. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16. Cresco Labs has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $16.14.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

