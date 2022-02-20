CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Cut to $120.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($7.02) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.53.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 2.10. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $55.35 and a 52 week high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

