Critical Comparison: Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) versus Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN)

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) and Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Black Diamond Therapeutics and Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A -46.24% -40.62% Enzon Pharmaceuticals -117.79% -10.09% -1.37%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and Enzon Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Diamond Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Enzon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Black Diamond Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $29.75, indicating a potential upside of 699.73%. Given Black Diamond Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Black Diamond Therapeutics is more favorable than Enzon Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.7% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Black Diamond Therapeutics has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Black Diamond Therapeutics and Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A N/A -$67.25 million ($3.39) -1.10 Enzon Pharmaceuticals $50,000.00 563.29 -$1.31 million ($0.04) -9.49

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Black Diamond Therapeutics. Enzon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Diamond Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Black Diamond Therapeutics beats Enzon Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2. The company is also developing BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of EGFR mutations, including allosteric and canonical EGFR mutations; and various early stage pipeline programs of allosteric mutations in kinases related to cancer and/or rare genetic diseases. The company was formerly known as ASET Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision of licensing arrangements related to sales of drug products that utilize its proprietary technology. The company was founded on September 17, 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

