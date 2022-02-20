Critical Survey: Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) versus Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK)

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Solera National Bancorp alerts:

Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Solera National Bancorp and Old National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Old National Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Old National Bancorp has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.75%. Given Old National Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Old National Bancorp is more favorable than Solera National Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and Old National Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solera National Bancorp $27.38 million 1.88 $5.93 million $2.40 5.00 Old National Bancorp $852.87 million 3.56 $277.54 million $1.67 10.96

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Solera National Bancorp. Solera National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.5% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and Old National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solera National Bancorp 44.79% N/A N/A Old National Bancorp 32.54% 9.55% 1.20%

Summary

Old National Bancorp beats Solera National Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solera National Bancorp Company Profile

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Through its subsidiary, it offers financial products and services for small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, foundations, and non-profit organizations. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for Solera National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solera National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.