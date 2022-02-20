Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Gap Up to $19.95

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.95, but opened at $20.75. Cross Country Healthcare shares last traded at $21.27, with a volume of 4,843 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.
The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average is $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11.
About Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.