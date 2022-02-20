Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Gap Up to $19.95

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.95, but opened at $20.75. Cross Country Healthcare shares last traded at $21.27, with a volume of 4,843 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average is $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 20,148 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 290.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 142,661 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 109.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 67,213 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 47.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 415,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 133,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.