Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 1,042.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 131,707 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,513,000. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,145,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,021,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 4,044,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Teck Resources stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.60. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.