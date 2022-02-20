Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 44,440 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 58.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,440 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRI. increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.30.

TRI opened at $100.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.64. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $80.16 and a 1 year high of $123.60. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.54%.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

