Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 7,722 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,877 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,722 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Paycom Software by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.21.

PAYC opened at $318.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $362.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $296.68 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

