Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 61,506 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,027,715,000 after acquiring an additional 237,261 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,102,443,000 after acquiring an additional 343,349 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,834,827 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,116,798,000 after acquiring an additional 88,230 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,577,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,103,642,000 after acquiring an additional 34,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $921,202,000 after acquiring an additional 544,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. StockNews.com upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.37.

NYSE:MCD opened at $250.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.18. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $187.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.