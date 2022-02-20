CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.74 Million

Equities research analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will announce sales of $26.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.91 million to $27.30 million. CuriosityStream reported sales of $11.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year sales of $70.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.89 million to $71.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $120.19 million, with estimates ranging from $112.20 million to $129.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CuriosityStream.

CURI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CuriosityStream from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,270,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CuriosityStream by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in CuriosityStream by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 21,854 shares during the last quarter. 21.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CURI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 523,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,245. The company has a market cap of $184.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.66. CuriosityStream has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.44.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

