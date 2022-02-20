Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curis from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of CRIS opened at $3.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93. Curis has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Curis by 36.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Curis by 198.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

