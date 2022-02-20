Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curis from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.38.
Shares of CRIS opened at $3.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93. Curis has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $17.40.
Curis Company Profile
Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.
