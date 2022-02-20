CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.980-$-0.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $582 million-$598 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $562.25 million.CyberArk Software also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.420-$-0.250 EPS.

CYBR stock traded down $5.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.75. 533,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.35. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.39 and a beta of 1.36.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CYBR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $185.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,437,000 after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

