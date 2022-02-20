CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.420-$-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$133 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.36 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.980-$-0.640 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CYBR. StockNews.com lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $185.56.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $5.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.75. 533,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,863. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.39 and a beta of 1.36. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.