Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Trading Down 13.2% Over Last Week

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $3.26 million and $50,144.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $127.25 or 0.00332492 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008498 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00058622 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005813 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000679 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 25,583 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.