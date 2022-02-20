DA Davidson Lowers Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) to Neutral

DA Davidson lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CDNS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.07.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $134.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.94. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $192.70.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $182,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $7,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,233 shares of company stock worth $10,298,405. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

