Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. manufactures air conditioning equipment for household and commercial use. The company also operates chemical, oil hydraulics, defense system and electronics businesses. It operates primarily in Japan, Asia and Oceania, Europe, the United States, China and internationally. DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Shares of DKILY stock opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.47. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

