Daiwa Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Square (NYSE:SQ)

Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
SQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $259.19.
Shares of SQ stock opened at $97.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.33, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Square has a fifty-two week low of $96.83 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 14.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in Square by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 31,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Square by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Square by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after buying an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Square by 101.0% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.
Square Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Square (SQ)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.