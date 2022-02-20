Daiwa Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Square (NYSE:SQ)

Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $259.19.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ stock opened at $97.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.33, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Square has a fifty-two week low of $96.83 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 14.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in Square by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 31,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Square by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Square by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after buying an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Square by 101.0% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.