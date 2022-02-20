Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.100-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $334 million-$339 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $306.60 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.450-$0.510 EPS.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Datadog from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $186.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $6.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,432,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058,563. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.48. The company has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2,271.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Datadog has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.45, for a total transaction of $26,832,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total transaction of $418,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 898,473 shares of company stock valued at $146,297,105 in the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Datadog by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Datadog by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

