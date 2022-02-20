Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.66 EPS

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE DE opened at $369.10 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $315.87 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $368.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.24.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

