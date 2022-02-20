Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 56,612 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,843,781 shares.The stock last traded at $367.99 and had previously closed at $380.53.

The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.24.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $368.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.48. The firm has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

About Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

