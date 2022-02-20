DeHive Price Reaches $0.44 on Exchanges (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. During the last week, DeHive has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeHive has a total market cap of $369,043.91 and $217,142.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00044713 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,628.39 or 0.06855611 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,278.75 or 0.99842322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00049744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00052017 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

