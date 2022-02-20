DeltaChain (DELTA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,704.00

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 20th. One DeltaChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded flat against the dollar. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.55 or 0.00275541 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000114 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005217 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000812 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $478.31 or 0.01248667 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

