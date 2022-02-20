Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $154.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DAVA. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Endava from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $185.71.

DAVA stock opened at $135.87 on Thursday. Endava has a twelve month low of $79.21 and a twelve month high of $172.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $45.56. The company had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.61 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Endava will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 1,310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

