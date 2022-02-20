Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $210.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 86.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $295.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.77.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $112.46 on Friday. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.42.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Roku will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $13,137,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 492,500 shares of company stock worth $94,667,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Roku by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Roku by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Roku by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 1,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

