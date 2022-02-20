Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target to $183.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

Shares of AMG opened at $141.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.62. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $132.62 and a twelve month high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 20.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John R. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

