Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Price Target to GBX 5,230

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,850 ($79.16) to GBX 5,230 ($70.77) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.46% from the stock’s previous close.

AHT has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($78.48) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($87.96) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,230 ($84.30) to GBX 6,650 ($89.99) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,892.22 ($79.73).

AHT stock opened at GBX 4,778 ($64.65) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. Ashtead Group has a one year low of GBX 3,830 ($51.83) and a one year high of GBX 7,448.22 ($100.79). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,547.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,748.82.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

