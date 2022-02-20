Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($28.42) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BHP. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,000 ($27.06) to GBX 2,350 ($31.80) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.68) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($30.45) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($29.77) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($32.48) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,251.25 ($30.46).

Shares of LON BHP opened at GBX 2,555 ($34.57) on Thursday. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,774.56 ($24.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,613 ($35.36). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,338.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,162.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £129.34 billion and a PE ratio of 10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.18%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

