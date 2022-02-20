Devang Shah Sells 69,670 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Devang Shah sold 69,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $167,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Devang Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Devang Shah sold 8,750 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $21,437.50.

On Friday, December 17th, Devang Shah sold 11,002 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $33,006.00.

WISH opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. ContextLogic Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $22.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 27,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group cut shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

