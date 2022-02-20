Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Devon Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.19.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of DVN opened at $54.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.38. Devon Energy has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $56.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average is $40.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.55%.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,555 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.