DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) 1-Day Volume Hits $18,038.00

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for about $0.0813 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $18,038.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00044307 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,652.19 or 0.06913286 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,235.97 or 0.99667003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00048913 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00051390 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

