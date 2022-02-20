DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRH. Raymond James downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:DRH traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,255,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,088. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.74. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 91.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

