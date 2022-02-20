Dimecoin (DIME) Market Capitalization Tops $1.32 Million

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $259.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00124268 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

