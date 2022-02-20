Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 589,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $65,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $970,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 18.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $119.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $122.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.80%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.11.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

