Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 30,821 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,457,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,821 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of ACCO Brands worth $64,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 25.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 139,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 27,822 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 100.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 12.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,639,000 after purchasing an additional 76,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

ACCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

ACCO opened at $8.97 on Friday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $858.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $315,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald M. Lombardi purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $531,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

