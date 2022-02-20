Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $332.66 Million

Brokerages forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will announce $332.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $329.97 million and the highest is $337.57 million. Dolby Laboratories posted sales of $319.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dolby Laboratories.

DLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $100,237.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $138,859.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,966 shares of company stock worth $6,931,567. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,409,000 after acquiring an additional 33,096 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 100,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $74.82 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.79 and a 200 day moving average of $90.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

