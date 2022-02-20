Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Short Interest Down 15.3% in January

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 608,300 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the January 15th total of 718,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $74.82 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.61. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $160,770.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 5,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $489,361.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,966 shares of company stock worth $6,931,567. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,525,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $335,679,000 after buying an additional 257,199 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,656,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,737,000 after acquiring an additional 219,914 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,499,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,308,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,128,000 after acquiring an additional 339,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,137,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $108,274,000 after acquiring an additional 526,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

DLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.