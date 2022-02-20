Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $7.50. The stock had previously closed at $3.37, but opened at $2.76. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Doma shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 36,907 shares traded.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Doma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doma during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Doma in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Doma during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.27.

