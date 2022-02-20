Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of PLOW stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average of $38.92. Douglas Dynamics has a 52 week low of $34.37 and a 52 week high of $51.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 66.67%.
Douglas Dynamics Company Profile
Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Douglas Dynamics (PLOW)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.