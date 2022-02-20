Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average of $38.92. Douglas Dynamics has a 52 week low of $34.37 and a 52 week high of $51.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.