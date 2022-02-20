DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Receives $5.48 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.48.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOYU shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on DouYu International in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Caz Investments LP increased its stake in DouYu International by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in DouYu International by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,209,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 469,049 shares during the last quarter. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOYU traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.23. 2,144,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,636,329. DouYu International has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $17.06. The stock has a market cap of $723.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.06.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

